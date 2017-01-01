MONDAY AT 10/9C ON CTV
The recruits learn the importance of betrayal.
CATCH UP ON THE SERIES PREMIERE
Get caught up on the premiere of the new dramatic thriller, ahead of Wednesday's all-new episode.
MONDAY AT 9/8C ON CTV
In the winter finale, Lucifer seeks an antidote to the Professor’s poison.
PREMIERES THURSDAY at 8:30/7:30C on CTV
Get ready for the first comedy set in the universe of DC Comics.
Use of this Website assumes Acceptance of Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
2017 Bell Media Television All Rights Reserved