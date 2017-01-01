CATCH UP ON THE SERIES PREMIERE
When a frozen body is identified as missing teen Katie Pine, Detective John Cardinal is brought back onto her case.
All New Tonight at 10/9C on CTV
The D.A.’s office continues to build their case against Annalise, as the Keating 4 try to cope with Wes' death.
Wednesdays at 8/9C on CTV Two
Oliver wants justice. Felicity wants revenge.
Watch The Full Show
Howie Mandel sits down with “The Social” and “Your Morning’s” Melissa Grelo to discuss living with mental illness.
Use of this Website assumes Acceptance of Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
2017 Bell Media Television All Rights Reserved