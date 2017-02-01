TONIGHT at 10/9C on CTV
Delorme tries to help Cardinal catch a murderer, while feeling the pressure to ramp up her investigation into her partner.
The Flash
H.R.'s past catches up with him when Earth-19's bounty hunter Gypsy arrives on Earth-1.
Powerless
Get ready for the first comedy set in the universe of DC Comics.
Legends of Tomorrow
The Legends must locate the Spear of Destiny.
Training Day
Kyle Craig, an idealistic LAPD officer, goes undercover to investigate morally ambiguous detective Frank Rourke.
