Tonight at 8/7C on CTV
Gordon and Bullock trail a Jerome fanatic who is plotting to bring his idol back to life.
TONIGHT AT 9/8C ON CTV
Tensions rise between Lucifer and Chloe as they investigate the murder of two victims, who happen to be Lucifer's old flames.
Tuesday at 9/8C on CTV
In the past, Rebecca forgets Jack's birthday, as the arrival of their triplets quickly approaches.
Use of this Website assumes Acceptance of Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
2017 Bell Media Television All Rights Reserved